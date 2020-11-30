Kota (Raj), Nov 30 (PTI) A woman, along with her paramour, was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing her husband in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said.

The accused had killed the victim 10 days ago and had hidden his body in a brick kiln, they said.

Also Read | AAP Volunteers Serving Farmers Sitting on Protest With Food, Water, Medical Facilities: Arvind Kejriwal.

Kantibai (27) and Rakesh Meghwal (25), a contractor, were in a relationship for the past about seven years. On November 21, a scuffle broke out between Meghwal and Kantibai's husband Mahendra Meena (30) during which Meghwal suffocated him to death, in-charge of Baran city police station Prithviraj Meena said.

Kantibai and Meghwal later hid Mahendra Meena's body under a heap of unbaked bricks and fled, he added.

Also Read | BJP Ally in Rajasthan, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Threatens to Quit NDA If Farm Laws Not Withdrawn.

The decomposed body of Mahendra Meena was discovered on Sunday after a foul smell emanated from the brick kiln, the police officer said.

Pertinently, Mahendra Meena's brother had last week filed a missing complaint with the police that his brother had not returned home from the brick kiln, located on the Manglore road, where he worked. He had suspected Kantibai and Meghwal of foul play, police said.

Kantibai and Meghwal were booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (removing evidence) of the IPC, the police said, adding they admitted to having committed the crime.

Police said post-mortem of the body was conducted and it was handed over to family members.

The accused would be produced before a court on Tuesday, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)