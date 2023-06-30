Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims as the Amarnath Yatra 2023 began on Friday. On June 30, the first group of pilgrims begin there journey from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra amid tight security. A pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas has started as the first group of pilgrims departs for the twin base camps in Kashmir. Amarnath Yatra 2023: Restoration Work of Tracks in Pahalgam Going On in Full Swing, Says BRO.

Amarnath Yatra 2023 Begins Videos

#WATCH | J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu base camp Yatri Niwas Pilgrims will leave for Pahalgam and Baltal under tight security pic.twitter.com/RKqDhTRJfY — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

#WATCH | J&K: The first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims leave for Pahalgam and Baltal pic.twitter.com/vVqHzVC558 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

Yatris Chant 'Bam Bam Bhole'

#WATCH | J&K: First batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to leave for Pahalgam and Baltal shortly LG Manoj Sinha to flag off the first batch from Jammu base camp Yatri Niwas pic.twitter.com/tNB5FWQy37 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

