Priests performed morning 'aarti' at holy Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir Today. The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 this year, will culminate on August 31, 2023. Meanwhile, in order to participate in the yearly Amarnath pilgrimage, a new group of over 7,000 pilgrims left Jammu City early on Saturday for the twin base camps in the Valley, according to authorities. Amarnath Yatra 2023: Another Batch of Over 7,000 Pilgrims Leave for Twin Base Camps From Jammu.

Priests Perform Morning Aarti at Holy Amarnath Cave

#WATCH | Priests perform morning 'aarti' at holy Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir. The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023. (Source: Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board) pic.twitter.com/TQwXMG4MKt — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)