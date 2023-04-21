New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A woman was shot at inside the Saket court in south Delhi on Friday morning, police said.

The woman was with her advocate when a person shot her, a senior police officer said.

Police immediately took her to a hospital, the officer said.

Further details are awaited

