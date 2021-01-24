Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 24 (PTI) Four people, including a woman police sub-inspector, died on the spot when the car they were travelling in collided head on with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus here on Sunday, officials said.

The bus, heading from Goa towards Ilakal, about 50 km from here, met with the accident at Chachadi-Gontamar crossing in the afternoon, they said.

The victims have been identified as police sub-inspector of women police station in Belagavi Laxmi Vasudev Pawar, her son Prasad, daughter-in-law Ankita and an associate of the family, Deepa Anil Shahapurkar, police said.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi rushed to the spot.

A case has been registered at Murgod police station in connection with the accident, police said. The impact of the crash heavily damaged the front part of the car, they added.

