New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her daughter with the help of a friend after she threatened to disown her, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, Sudha Rani of Ambedkar Nagar, was a BJP worker and she had contested the MCD polls from south Delhi on BJP ticket in 2007, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday, and accused Devyani (24) kept misleading investigators by making up a story of robbery, the police said.

Officials said they found the victim with her throat slit. There were no visible signs of struggle in the room, and the victim's jewellery were found intact, they said.

According to the officials, Devyani claimed that around 9:30 pm, two masked assailants entered her house and robbed her of jewellery and cash. The robbers tried to snatch her mother's jewellery as well, but in the process, slit her throat, she added.

Devyani kept changing her statement constantly and was trying to mislead the police team, the officials said.

A case of murder was registered and during the investigation, it was found that she was not very clear about the sequence of events, said Benita Mary Jaiker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The accused finally broke down during interrogation and admitted that she and her friend Kartik Chauhan killed her mother, Jaiker said.

The officer said Devyani was married to Chetan of Greater Noida and has a four-year-old son with him, but she had left her husband and was living with another man.

"Her mother was not happy with this relationship and wanted Devyani to start living with her husband. The victim had also threatened her daughter of disowning her. Devyani was frustrated as her mother had stopped helping her financially. She then hatched a plan to kill her mother and involved Kartik Chauhan in the conspiracy," Jaiker said.

On Saturday, she gave tea mixed with sleeping pills to her mother and maternal uncle. When both of them lost consciousness, Devyani called Chauhan, who killed the victim by slitting her throat with a surgical blade. Thereafter, she gave her mother's jewellery and cash to Kartik who fled the spot, Jaiker added.

Both have been arrested, and jewellery, cash and the surgical blade have been recovered, the police said.

