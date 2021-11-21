Vadodara, Nov 21 (PTI) A woman, her 10-year-old son and 12-year-old nephew drowned on Sunday while bathing in Mahisagar river in Vadodara in Gujarat, police said.

The incident took place near Karakhadi village in the district's Padra taluka, and the deceased have been identified as Jyoti Vyas (40), her son Abhay and nephew Mitesh, an official said.

"They had offered prayers at a nearby temple and then entered the river to bathe. While local residents managed to fish out the bodies of Jyoti and her son, a rescue team had to be called to trace and retrieve Mitesh's body. It was taken out after several hours," the Vadu police station official said.

