Fatehpur (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) A woman and her five-year-old son were killed, while her daughter was injured after being struck by a train while they were crossing a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday evening in Asti village, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station Ravindra Srivastava said Soni (28), a resident of Asti village, and her son died in the accident. Her daughter was seriously injured, the SHO said.

Soni was on the way to her maternal village of Parshurampur ahead of Makar Sankranti, Srivastava said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the girl is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, the SHO said.

