Amritsar, Apr 28 (PTI) Three persons including a woman student were held with six kilograms of heroin here, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | NIOS DElEd Admit Card 2022 released at nios.ac.in; Here are Steps to Download Hall Ticket.

They were arrested near Verka village in the district after the Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab police intercepted their car and found the contraband in the vehicle, said police.

The arrested student has been studying in a private college here, the police said.

Also Read | Kamal Nath Resigns as CLP Leader in Madhya Pradesh, Govind Singh Replaces Him: Sources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)