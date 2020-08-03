Noida (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) A woman and her teenage daughter died in a car crash on a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday, while her son and the driver were hospitalised with injuries, police said.

The incident took place on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the four were returning to their home in Dadri from Ghaziabad after celebrating Raksha Bandhan, the police said.

“The speeding car allegedly collided with a truck, leaving the mother-daughter duo dead on the spot, and the other two passengers severely injured,” a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Shashi (36) and her daughter Bhoomi (14). Her son Himanshu (16) and driver Mohit (22) are hospitalised, the official said.

Further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police added.

