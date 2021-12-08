Jind (Hry), Dec 7 (PTI) Police have arrested three of the 12 accused in a case where a woman was allegedly thrown off the first floor of a building in a court complex in this Haryana district.

According to the complainant, Hanuman, a resident of Dohana, a dispute has been going on between his son Suresh and Shammi since 2018 and the matter is pending in court.

On Monday, both sides were asked to come to court for a settlement but during discussions, Shammi's relatives started a fight, the complainant alleged, adding that when Seema, who is the sister of Suresh, tried to intervene, the accused threw him off the first floor of the building.

Seema was grievously hurt in the incident and was admitted to a hospital, the complainant said.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint against 12 people from Durjanpur village, including Shammi, police said, adding that three of the accused -- Suresh, Shubhash and Sonu -- have been arrested.

