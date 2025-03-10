Jhansi (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman and her two sons died of electrocution on Monday afternoon while irrigating their field in Jhansi district, officials said.

The incident occurred when a live electrical wire snapped and fell on the woman, they said.

Dinesh Puri, Station House Officer (SHO) of Uldan police station, said Har Kunwar (65), wife of Hardayal Kushwaha, was irrigating her field in Bangara village around 2.30 pm when a high-voltage wire broke and fell on her.

Seeing their mother in distress, her sons Kashiram (45) and Narendra (32) rushed to save her but both also got electrocuted in the process.

Upon receiving the information, the naib tehsildar and local police reached the spot and transported the victims to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are underway, police said.

