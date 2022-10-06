Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): The body of a woman with tied limbs was found inside a sack in a drain in Mumbai's Kurla area on Wednesday.

The police reached the spot, took the body in their possession and sent it for post-mortem.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Dussehra Rally: Uddhav Thackeray Launches Frontal Attack on Eknath Shinde Faction, Calls Them 'Traitors', Vows Return of Shiv Sainik As CM Soon.

Taking help from the fire brigade, the body was taken out of the drain. Police said that it is suspected that the woman was murdered and thrown into the drain.

A case is registered by the police, further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Dussehra 2022 Rally: Uddhav Thackeray Takes Swipe at Eknath Shinde, Says 'This Year's Ravana Is Different, Became 'Katappa' To Betray Shiv Sena'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)