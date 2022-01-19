West Champaran (Bihar) [India], January 19 (ANI): A body of a woman was recovered after a boat capsized in the Bhagwanpur Diyara area of Bihar's West Champaran district, informed police on Wednesday.

Police informed that other searches are underway after the boat capsized from the site. Police officials are present at the spot for further investigation.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Govt Allows Liquor Sale at All Airports and Supermarkets, Cuts Prices by 20%.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)