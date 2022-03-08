New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Extending greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that women are capable of transforming society by their wisdom.

"Women are capable of transforming society by their wisdom, dedication and strength. They must get their long-pending due. Women's Day greetings to all," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

International Women's Day is a global day commemorating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (ANI)

