New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police has busted an active supply chain of women drug peddlers in Outer North Delhi and recovered heroin worth Rs 10 lakh in the international market from their possession, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said they arrested a woman identified as Najma (26), a resident of Delhi's Swami Shardanand Colony Part-II Bhalswa Dairy on January 22 and seized 72 grams of Heroin from her possession. Later on the basis of the accused interrogation, her co-peddler, a resident of the Majnu ka tilla area was arrested.

According to Narcotics Cell, Najma was arrested with 72 grams of Heroin, while 110 grams of Heroin was seized from her co-peddler.

Officials of the Narcotics Cell said that the drug peddlers were arrested under operation 'Prahar', a drive against drug traffickers and suppliers active in Outer North Delhi by the team Narcotics Cell after they received confirmation regarding the presence of drugs.

"An operation under head constable Rajesh posted at Narcotics Cell of Delhi police got information that one lady, resident of J.J Colony, Bhalswa Dairy is indulged in selling and supplying of Heroin in the area. The sleuths further informed that the delivery of a consignment of heroin from her house takes place between 9.00 am to 10.00 am to her customers," officials said.

Upon receiving such information, a joint raiding party of the Narcotics Cell and Special Staff was constituted and a search operation was launched.

"The raiding team laid a trap near Najma's house. On the instance of sleuths, the accused was arrested and 72 Grams Heroin was seized from her possessions," officials added.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered by the Bhalswa Dairy police station against the accused, Najma.

Officials further informed that on being interrogated, the accused informed about the co-peddler who was later arrested and 110 grams of Heroin was seized from the search of her house.

"Accused Najma disclosed that recovered Heroin was procured from the co-peddler who is a resident of Delhi's Majnu ka tilla area. She was later delivering the same to her customer, a resident of J.J Colony Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi. Accused was taken on police remand and on her instance another accused lady was arrested," officials said. (ANI)

