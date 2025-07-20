Ballia (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman and her grandson died due to snakebites in Shukl Chapra village of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, Phool Patti Devi and her grandson Kanha (6) were sleeping on the same cot after dinner when In the early hours of Sunday, both were bitten by a snake.

Also Read | 'Healing' With Horror: Self-Styled 'Baba' Tortures Villagers, Makes Them Drink His Urine in the Name of Spiritual Rituals in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The family members rushed them to the district hospital, where they died during treatment, the officials said.

Chief Medical Superintendent of Ballia District Hospital Dr Sujeet Kumar Yadav said the police were informed by the health department and have taken both bodies into custody for post-mortem.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Slams Western Media for Speculative Reporting on AI Boeing Crash Probe, Praises AAIB for Decoding Black Box Data.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)