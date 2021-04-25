Jammu, Apr 25 (PTI) Help desks have come up at seven police stations across Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district as part of efforts to curb crime against women, police said on Sunday.

The 'women help desks' were launched simultaneously throughout the district at seven police stations including Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, besides Bhawan police station, a police official said.

He said the rest of the help desks have bene established at police stations in Reasi, Mahore, Arnas, Pouni and Ransoo on Saturday.

"This initiative of the government will help women to report at a single point of contact while walking into a police station," Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Shailender Singh said.

Singh, who himself inaugurated such a facility at Reasi police station, said the in-charges of these help desks are trained to manage women-related cases.

"Necessary training, orientation, sensitisation of the staff deployed at these help desks will be the priority of Reasi Police. The facility will lend a helping hand for the women in need and will definitely help to curb crime against women," he said.

