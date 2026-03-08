Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, a special programme was organised at Praja Bhavan to honour women journalists for their remarkable contribution to the media and society.

The programme was graced by A. Revanth Reddy, who attended as the Chief Guest.

Also Read | IAF Pilot Anuj Vashisht Funeral: Fiancee and Fellow Pilot Bids Teary-Eyed Farewell to Squadron Leader Killed in Su-30 MKI Crash, Video Goes Viral.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister appreciated the dedication, courage, and professionalism displayed by women journalists and acknowledged their vital role in strengthening democracy and upholding the values of responsible journalism.

"Women journalists continue to inspire society through their commitment to truth, integrity, and public service," CM Revanth said.

Also Read | 'Langdi' Dies: Tigress T-20 Passes Away in Karmajhiri Range Due to Old Age, Was Last Sighted Just 2 Days Ago.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, also attended the programme and lauded the growing role of women in the media sector, emphasising that their participation is essential for building an inclusive and progressive society, according to a release.

Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information & Public Relations, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, appreciated the professionalism and dedication of women journalists and reiterated the government's commitment to supporting media freedom and empowering women across all fields.

Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar extended his greetings to women journalists and acknowledged their important contribution in bringing social issues and public concerns to light.

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises Mohammed Azharuddin conveyed his warm wishes to women journalists on the occasion and praised their tireless efforts and dedication to the profession.

He emphasised that empowering women in media and other sectors remains a priority of the government.

Newly nominated Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament Anil Kumar Yadav and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy were also present at the event, along with senior government officials, representatives of the media fraternity, and other distinguished guests.

During the programme, several women journalists were felicitated in recognition of their outstanding service and contribution to journalism. The leaders collectively appreciated their commitment and reiterated the government's continued support for women's empowerment and equal opportunities in every sector of society, an official statement said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)