Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 26 (ANI): The women of a Self-help group, in Pacheda village, Naya Raipur, are becoming self-reliant and gaining employment at a water treatment plant set up with the support of NRDA (Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran) and the Chhattisgarh government.

District Panchayat Abhanpur Area Coordinator Hemant Bhardwaj stated that the Water Treatment Plant is being operated by the seven women of the Sharda Self-Help Group of Pacheda village.

Also Read | Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Dahod Locomotive Manufacturing Workshop Today, Western Railway CPRO Shares Details on Its Production Capacity.

Speaking to ANI, District Panchayat Abhanpur Area Coordinator Hemant Bhardwaj said, "Jharia Water Treatment Plant is established in the NRDA Campus. This is the NRDA Campus in Pacheda village. The Water Treatment Plant is operated by the seven women of the Sharda Self-Help Group of Pacheda village.

"Here, we bring dam water to the treatment plant, which is first stored in two 10,000-litre tanks. From there, the water passes through a seven-stage filtration process, which includes a sand filter, activated carbon filter, membrane filter, and micron filter. After filtration, we enhance the water using a pH booster to maintain a pH level between 7.5 and 8.5. It is then filtered again using a micron filter and a UV filter. Finally, the purified alkaline water is bottled through a stainless steel (SS) tank," Bhardwaj added.

Also Read | All-Party Delegations Tell World Leaders About India's New Approach to Combat Cross-Border Terrorism From Pakistan.

Bhardwaj also highlighted the uniqueness of the alkaline water produced at the Pacheda treatment plant and said, "This water is different from the mineral water in the market, it is in a glass bottle. We supply it in 500 ml bottles. We are selling this water to nearby institutions. From April 1 till now, we have sold around 50,000 water bottles."

Raipur Collector Gaurav Singh said that the Jharia Water Treatment Plant in Naya Raipur provides alkaline water at a lower cost than market rates.

Singh said, "The speciality of Jharia Plant is that alkaline water is available in the market at a high rate, we provide it at a low rate. Alkaline water is good for people's health; its production has been set up, and the packaging of glass bottles has been arranged to reduce plastic. By connecting women's groups, their income will increase, and we have kept its location such that it covers the Ministry Police Headquarters of Naya Raipur and Raipur. In the coming time, we will try to get more and more people connected to it."

Self-help group member Purnima Kurre explained the water purification process at the treatment plant. "When we bring the dam water to the treatment plant, there is a 10,000-litre tank. Our water comes in it. After this, there is our filter plant. Water comes there. Water is filtered in seven stages. We boost water with sand filters, active carbon filters, membrane filters, and micron filters. We also boost water with pH boosters," Kurre said.

She further added the health benefits of the alkaline water and expressed her gratitude towards Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

"This water is very beneficial. This water is very beneficial for stomach-related problems. Earlier, we used to be unemployed, and our financial condition was not good. I thank CM (Vishnu Deo Sai) for setting up this water plant and helping women to progress," Kurre said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)