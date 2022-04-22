Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 22 (ANI): Popular as 'Wonder Kid', 2.5-year-old Anvi Agrawal who has 72 paintings to her credit at this young age, presented Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with one of them on Thursday.

As per the Chief Minister's Office press release, Anvi Agrawal has received many recognitions for painting including one from the Book of Records, London.

"Anvi, along with her mother Anuradha Dalmia Agrawal, met Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas and presented her unique paintings to Chief Minister," the release stated.

Delighted with the kid's rare feat, the Chief Minister blessed her with his autographed portrait.

Presently staying with her parents in Bhubaneswar, Anvi has made 72 paintings with 37 techniques.

She can paint magnetic colours, inks, moulds, acrylic and watercolour. The abstracts created in her paintings are a real delight for the eyes.

Anvi's grandparents were also present during the meeting. (ANI)

