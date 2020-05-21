Barcelona in Awe of this Wonder Kid From Japan Who Performs Kick-Ups While Skipping With Eyes Blindfolded (Watch Video)

Barcelona in Awe of this Wonder Kid From Japan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Football clubs are always known to encourage budding prodigies from the world. Now here’s one more kid from Japan who has stolen the hearts fans with his skills and the child is so good that even Barcelona could not stop themselves from talking about this budding footballer. The internet is buzzing with the tweets about this young kid from Japan who has put up a video of himself on his Instagram page named KSK. Going by the Instagram profile, the kid plays for the under-12 team and his page is full of skills performed by this boy. Six-Year-Old Lionel Messi Fan Arat Hosseini, Showcases Sumptuous Skills in Viral Video.

This kid from Japan also has a YouTube channel which is full of videos where he is seen playing in the nets. Even the official account of Asian Football Confederation took to social media and posted the video of this wonder boy. Prior to this, it was Lionel Messi fan, Arat Hosseini who had caught the attention of the netizens as he imitated the six-time Ballon d’Or winner by aiming at the goal with a bicycle kick. Now, let’s check out the video of the Japanese kid below:

Ok kid game over you win. pic.twitter.com/AEWuYalwcq — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 20, 2020

Football is quite a popular sport across the globe and time and again we have young prodigies who display the best of their talent and impress the netizens. This kid from Japan is no different. The child could surely give the best of footballers a run for their money with skills like these. We wish him good luck in his future endeavours and may his skills keep sharpening as he grows up and goes on to represent an elite club.