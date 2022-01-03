Chikmagalur (Karnataka) [India], January 3 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra condemned the "misconduct" of Congress leaders at an event organised by the Ramanagara district administration on Monday. Speaking to the media here in Chikmagalur, Araga Jnanendra, said, "I condemn misconduct of Congress leaders at an event organised by Ramanagara district administration today. Congress leaders' attempt to manhandle Dr Ashwathnarayan in a public meeting is obnoxious. We won't tolerate 'Goonda' culture. A report has been sought on this."

Congress Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh and State Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan got into an altercation on stage over some development work in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

At the event organized by the government, Bommai had unveiled the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and Bengaluru founder Kempegowda. It was his first visit to Ramanagara after becoming chief minister.

The fight broke out when Suresh objected to Narayan's speech. As Congress MP charged towards Narayan, security and police personnel intervened. Suresh was joined by Congress' Bangalore Rural MLC S Ravi and he went on to snatch the mike to stop the minister from speaking. Amid the commotion following the incident, Suresh sat down on the stage in protest. (ANI)

