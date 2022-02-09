Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday praised Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, saying the kind of work done by his government in 111 days is unmatchable and said CMs of other states can also draw an inspiration from this.

The Channi government completed 111 days before the model code came into force a month ago.

"I am surprised how can a chief minister do so much work in just 111 days, it is unmatchable and not an easy job. Every person must appreciate it and other chief ministers too should draw inspiration from this," Shukla told reporters here.

He was in Punjab in connection with the state assembly polls scheduled on February 20.

Shukla said be it slashing of electricity bills, waiving outstanding power arrears or covering families under the Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana for treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh, to making petrol and diesel cheaper by Rs 10 and Rs 5 per litre, respectively, and numerous other pro-people steps, including for farmers, the government worked hard to ensure the welfare of all sections.

He also said the Channi government slashed prices of sand and fixed its rate at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet.

"If Channi can carry out so many projects in just 111 days, then imagine how much work he will do for the people of Punjab in 5 years," Shukla said, adding the Congress is committed to Punjab's progress and development.

Responding to a question,he said, "We will not allow terrorism to return to the state at any cost...it was the Congress which eliminated terrorism and our CM Beant Singh sacrificed his life for Punjab's peace."

He was asked about Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur questioning Channi's humble background image on Tuesday and stating that her husband would have been a better choice for CM face.

Shukla said the Punjab CM face announcement also had the backing of the state Congress chief.

"Rahul ji spoke to Sidhu, campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar, Congress' contesting candidates... After this, Channi's name was announced. I respect her (Navjot Kaur), but all this has been done with her husband also being onboard," he said.

On opposition parties targeting Channi over ED raids after his nephew was arrested, Shukla said such raids are nothing new and have been conducted earlier too in some states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, which went to polls earlier.

"Have you heard of these raids in Bengal now... once polls are over, then nothing happens," he said.

On opposition parties, including the AAP, questioning Channi's humble background image and claiming that the man who has assets in crores of rupees cannot be poor, Shukla said there is no doubt the CM comes from a humble background.

"I have been touring Punjab and have met a cross-section of people. I did not come across a single person who does not appreciate him or his work. Everyone says he is a nice person and is very humble," he said.

