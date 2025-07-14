Gangtok, Jul 14 (PTI) A remote village in Sikkim is gearing up to welcome the first group of professionals, who are looking to work from the hills.

Yakten village in Pakyong district, which offers breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga, has been developed in such a way that it can host people who are looking to work remotely, living amid nature, an official said on Monday.

"Once isolated due to a lack of infrastructure, Yakten has undergone a major transformation to cater to the needs of modern remote workers. It has high-speed Wi-Fi with reliable backup, uninterrupted power supply, and eight work-friendly homestays. Local transport tie-ups have also been established to ensure smooth accessibility for visitors," District Collector Agawane Rohan Ramesh said.

"The mainstay of Sikkim's economy is tourism, and now, apart from seasonal tourism, new areas with potential are being targeted by the government," he said, asserting that this is the first such kind of village to be developed in the country.

Ramesh said Yakten has been developed as a pilot project, which will be monitored over the next three years, and based on the results, more such villages will be brought under the ambit of the 'Nomad Sikkim' scheme, which is being implemented in collaboration with NGO Sarvahitey.

This model aims not only to provide a refreshing work setting but also to promote local livelihoods and bring attention to lesser-known regions of Sikkim, he said.

Social welfare advisor to state government Pamin Lepcha, who declared the village open, said that as India embraces a digitally empowered future, 'Nomad Sikkim' stands as a replicable model, not only redefining the concept of workspace but also ensuring meaningful socio-economic opportunities for rural areas, setting a precedent for other regions across the country.

This initiative marks a new chapter in sustainable, community-driven tourism and digital innovation, she said.

"By enabling a lifestyle that harmonises productivity and purpose, 'Nomad Sikkim' stands as an example of how digital connectivity can empower rural communities and redefine the future of work from the heart of the Himalayas," she said.

