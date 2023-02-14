New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Delhi government has started work on request for proposals for a "massive" project to repair and refurbish several kilometers of roads in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

The move comes in the days leading up to G20 meetings and the annual summit in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that his government will be "transforming" 1,400 kilometres of roads that come under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Public Works Department (DPWD).

He had said that about Rs 4,500 crore will be spent on the project in the first year and then Rs 2,000 crore every year. The project will also include repairing of broken pavements, central verges and manholes, the chief minister had said.

"We are currently preparing the request for proposal documents. It is a massive project and the documents have to be in great detail. By the end of this month, the documents are likely to be ready and will then be circulated among other departments for their feedback," an official, who did not wish to be named, said.

The official said that after feedback is received, a cabinet note will be prepared, and it will go for cabinet approval.

The DPWD has jurisdiction only on roads wider than 18m (45ft) across the national capital.

The government is planning to issue the work orders by March 20 so that the work commences by April 1.

During India's yearlong presidency of the influential G-20 group, which will culminate with the annual summit on September 9 and 10, meetings and track events will be held across the nation, including in the city.

