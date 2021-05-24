Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) The principal seat of the Bombay High Court has decided to introduce a change in its work timings as part of which the proceedings for the day will begin at 10:30am instead of 11am from June 7.

A notice on the HC website informed that, from June 7, all benches at the HC's principal seat of Bombay will work between 10.30 am and 4.30 pm, with lunch being taken between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm.

Currently, all benches at the principal seat of Bombay as well as benches at Nagpur, Goa and Aurangabad conduct their proceedings between 11 am and 5 pm, with lunch hour being from 2 pm to 3 pm.

The notice signed by Registrar General Shivkumar Dige does not mention any change in timings for Goa, Nagpur and Aurangabad benches.

HC officials said the change in timings were not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, all Bombay HC benches are conducting hearings only for urgent cases through video-conferencing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)