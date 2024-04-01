Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 1 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police is taking multiple steps to ensure that the Lok Sabha elections are conducted in a safe and secure environment in the union territory, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain said here on Monday.

He informed that the senior police officials are involved in planning and management in coordination with the central government.

"The election process has started. We are taking many steps to ensure the conduct of elections in a safe and secure environment. Keeping in mind the safety of voters and rallies by candidates, the senior officers of the police force are involved in planning and management in coordination with the central government and central agencies," the DGP told ANI.

"The police will professionally ensure the smooth conduct of elections at a time when J-K is going through a historic period," he added.

The voting in Lok Sabha elections for the five constituencies of J-K will be held in five separate phases. Notably, these are the first parliamentary elections that will be held in J-K after the abrogation of Article 370.

The schedule for Lok Sabah elections in J-K is: Udhampur on April 19, Jammu on April 26, followed by Anantnag on April 7, Srinagar on May 13 and Baramulla on May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

