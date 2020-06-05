India News | World Environment Day: Moradabad Doctor Gives Plants to Patients, Makes Them Pledge to Save Environment

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of World Environment Day, a doctor in Moradabad's private hospital handed out plants to patients and made them take an oath to grow more plants and save their environment.

Doctor CP Singh at the Jigyasa Medical Centre here told patients to grow more plants and save the environment which has become an essential part of humans our lives amid the coronavirus crisis.

The corona warriors took a commitment from the patients to maintain social distancing, wear masks and take all possible preventive measures at this time. Doctors here believe that patients tend to obey the doctor's advice hence they took this initiative today.

Speaking to ANI, Dr CP Singh said, "On this occasion, we have given a plant to every patient coming here and we have asked them to take care of it in order to save the environment. We also made them aware to grow more such plants as these are a part of our lives".

"In view of coronavirus we have advised them to take every possible preventive measure they can take. We have asked them to take an oath to look after the environment and plants around them," he added.

Ankit Verma, a patient said, "Doctor has given us plants on the occasion of World Environment Day, it's a good initiative". (ANI)

