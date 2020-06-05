Infinix Hot 9 Pro India Sale Today at 12PM on Flipkart; Check Price & Exciting Offers

Infinix Hot 9 Pro India Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Infinix Hot 9 Series smartphones were launched in India last week. Infinix Hot 9 Pro is ready to go on sale in India at 12 pm. The mobile phone will be offered via Flipkart with exciting offers such as 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 10 percent off with Axis bank buzz credit card & no-cost EMI options starting from Rs 792 per month. Infinix Hot 9 Series with a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro flaunts a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor & a low light sensor with triple LED flash. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB of RAM & 64GB of internal storage.

𝗛𝗼𝘁 𝟵 𝗣𝗿𝗼 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝘁 𝟭𝟮 𝗡𝗼𝗼𝗻 for just ₹9499. Grab it while stocks last! Head to Flipkart:https://t.co/Tz5bwXU62b…#InfinixHot9Pro #InfinixIndia #HarBadiShuruaatKeliye pic.twitter.com/udjMQvtAkI — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) June 5, 2020

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro runs on Android 10 based XOS 6.0 & Fulled by a 5,000mAh battery with standard 10W charger. At the front, the handset features an 8MP shooter for selfies & video calls. In addition to this, the smartphone features a rear fingerprint sensor that supports face unlock, Bluetooth v5 support, FM radio, USB OTG, VoWiFi & micro USB port. As far as the Price is concerned the Infinix Hot 9 Pro costs Rs 9,499 for 4GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage on Flipkart.