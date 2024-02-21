Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore in Jammu today and said new Jammu and Kashmir is coming into being as the biggest hurdle to its development, Article 370, was removed and the region is moving in the direction of balanced development.

"A new Jammu and Kashmir is coming into being as the biggest hurdle to its development was removed with the abrogation of Article 370," the Prime Minister said.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu, was inaugurated today, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019. Established at a cost of over 1660 crore and in an area spanning over 227 acres, the hospital is equipped with facilities like 720 beds, Medical College with 125 seats, Nursing College with 60 seats, AYUSH Block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and other staff.

The projects dedicated today ranged from health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, and civic infrastructure, among others. The Prime Minister also distributed appointment orders to about 1500 new government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi dedicated to nation campuses of several important education institutes like IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIITDM Kurnool, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Visakhapatnam and Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) Kanpur.

He laid foundation stone of new terminal building of Jammu Airport and Common User Facility Petroleum depot at Jammu and unveiled several significant road and rail connectivity projects in Jammu and Kashmir

He said that the the government is focussed on the poor, farmers, youth and Nari Shakti to create a "Viksit Jammu and Kashmir"

"New India is spending more and more to provide modern education to its present generation. The mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas is the foundation of the development of Jammu and Kashmir. For the first time, the common people of Jammu and Kashmir are receiving the assurance of social justice given in the Constitution of India," he said.

As part of the event, he also interacted with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' programme.

Veena Devi from Kishtwar district informed the Prime Minister that she has availed herself of the benefits of Ujjwala Yojna which has made her life better. Earlier, she used to fetch wood for cooking from the forests. She also informed the Prime Minister that her family holds Ayushman cards.

Kirti Sharma of Kathua, a beneficiary of Rashtriya Ajivika Abhiyan, told the Prime Minister about the benefits of being attached to a Self Help Group. She started her enterprise with a loan of Rs 30,000 and later upgraded to three cows with a second loan of Rs 1 lakh. She expressed hope for self-reliance not only for her group but for the women of the entire district. Her group has repaid the bank loan and now they have 10 cows. She said and her group members have benefited from many other government schemes.

Laal Mohammad, a farmer from Poonch informed the Prime Minister that he hails from the border area where his mud house was subjected to shelling from the other side of the border. He thanked the Prime Minister for Rs 130,000 that he received under PM Awas Yojna for building a pucca home where he now resides. The Prime Minister expressed delight that the schemes of the government are reaching the remotest areas of the country and congratulated him for his pucca home.

Shaheena Begum from Bandipora, a self-help group member informed the Prime Minister that she holds a post-graduation in Sociology but had to face many difficulties due to unemployment. In 2018, she became a part of the self-help group and availed a loan to start a honey farming business and later expanded it with the help of National Rural Livelihood Mission, thereby helping her get recognition in the field and become a Lakhpati Didi.

The Prime Minister congratulated her and expressed delight that women in far-flung villages are taking the opportunities head-on to become Lakhpati Didis and said that she has an inspiration. She also mentioned availing the benefits of Kisan Credit Card for her poultry business.

Riyaz Ahmed Koli of Pulwama, a beneficiary of Jal Jeevan Mission, told the Prime Minister that every house in his village has piped water which has resulted in a huge transformation of life for his family. He also conveyed the blessing of the women of villages to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister recalling his days as a political worker praised the hospitality of the Gujjar community.

Later, addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to reach the doorstep of every beneficiary and assured that no deserving beneficiary will be left behind.

"I have full faith in you. We will surely create a Viksit Jammu Kashmir. Dreams that were lying unfulfilled for 70 years will be accomplished by Modi soon," he said.

The Prime Minister said that Jammu Kashmir is moving forward with a pledge of becoming Viksit, leaving behind the days of despair and separatism.

Pointing out that Jammu and Kashmir has been a "victim of dynastic politics" for many generations where the welfare of the people was completely neglected and the youth incurred huge losses, the Prime Minister underlined that such governments barely prioritize making policies for the youth.

"Those thinking about the welfare of their own families will never spare a thought for the common citizens," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that to create a Viksit Jammu and Kashmir, the government is focussed on the poor, farmers, youth and Nari Shakti. The Prime Minister noted that Jammu and Kashmir is fast becoming a major hub of education and skill development.

The Prime Minister recalled giving the guarantee in 2013 at the same venue about creating IIT and IIM in Jammu and Kashmir; that guarantee, he said, is being fulfilled today. That is why people say "Modi's guarantee means guarantee of fulfillment of the guarantee," he added.

In the last 10 years, PM Modi informed that the country has witnessed a record number of schools, colleges and universities including 50 new degree colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dwelling on the improving health facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister informed that number of medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 12 today from 4 in 2014, more than 1300 MBBS seats as opposed to 500 in 2014, and more than 650 PG medical seats as opposed to none in 2014.

He also informed about the establishment of 45 nursing and paramedic colleges in the last 4 years. Two AIIMS are coming up in Jammu and Kashmir out of which Jammu AIIMS was inaugurated by the Prime Minister today. PM Modi said that in the last 10 years, 15 new AIIMS have been sanctioned in the country.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the belief in the youth that nobody will be left behind and those who felt neglected for decades can now feel the presence of an effective government. He highlighted that a new wave has emerged in the country that shuns the politics of dynasty and appeasement.

"Youth of Jammu and Kashmir are blowing the begul of development and moving forward to create their future," the Prime Minister remarked, noting the positive change in the atmosphere in the Union Territory.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that women have benefitted the most due to the development work taking place in Jammu and Kashmir and mentioned pucca houses under the PM Awas Yojna being registered under the women, construction of toilets under Har Ghar Jal scheme and distribution of Ayushman Cards. "Abrogation of Article 370 has gifted those rights to women which they were deprived of earlier", he added.

Referring to modern trains like Vande Bharat the Prime Minister said Jammu Kashmir was selected among the initial routes of the trains. He said two Vande Bharat trains are running in Jammu and Kashmir and access to Mata Vaishno Devi has improved.

PM Modi listed the road projects in the region. Among today's projects, he mentioned the second phase of the Srinagar Ring Road which will improve access to Manasbal Lake and Kheer Bhawani temple. Similarly, the Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri highway will benefit farmers and tourism. Delhi Amritsar Katra Expressway will make it easy to travel between Jammu and Delhi.

"Today, there is a lot of enthusiasm in the whole world about the development of Jammu and Kashmir", the Prime Minister said, recalling his recent visit to the gulf countries where positivity regarding investment in the Union Territory is on a high.

PM Modi also touched upon the several G20 meetings organized in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the entire world is enchanted by its natural beauty. He informed that Jammu and Kashmir recorded more than 2 crore visitors last year while the number of pilgrims visiting Amarnath ji and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi has reached the highest in the last decade.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the number of tourists is only going to increase considering the fast-paced development of infrastructure. (ANI)

