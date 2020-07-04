New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): On the occasion of Ashadha Poornima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the world today is fighting extraordinary challenges to which the lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha.

"Today, the world fights extraordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. They will remain relevant in the future," the Prime Minister said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Recovery Rate Has Further Improved to 60.80%, Says Government of India: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

"Buddhism teaches respect. Respect for people, respect for the poor, respect for women, respect for peace and non-violence. Therefore, the teachings of Buddhism are the means to a sustainable planet," he added.

The Prime Minister stated that Lord Buddha spoke on two things -- hope and purpose in his very first sermon in Sarnath and his teachings after that.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 6,48,315 With Highest Single-Day Spike of 22,771 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Surges to 18,655.

"He saw a strong link between them. From hope, comes a spirit of purpose," Modi said.

"I am very hopeful about the 21st century. This hope comes from my young friends -- our youth. If you want to see a great example of how hope, innovation and compassion can remove suffering, it is our start-up sector led by our youth," the Prime Minister said.

"Bright young minds are finding solutions to global problems. India has one of the largest start-up eco-systems. I would urge my young friends to also stay connected with the thoughts of Lord Buddha. They will motivate and show the way ahead," he added.

He said that the government want to focus on connectivity to Buddhist sites.

"A few days back, the Cabinet announced that Kushinagar airport will be an international one. This would bring so many people, pilgrims and tourists," said the Prime Minister.

"May the thoughts of Lord Buddha further brings brightness, togetherness and brotherhood. May his blessings inspire us to do good," he said.

The Prime Minister conveyed his greetings to all on the occasion of Ashadha Poornima saying that this is a "day to remember our Gurus, who gave us knowledge".

"I want to convey my greetings to all on the occasion of Ashadha Poornima today. It is also known as Guru Purnima. This is a day to remember our Gurus, who gave us knowledge. In that spirit, we pay homage to Lord Buddha," Modi said.

"The eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations," the Prime Minister said.

Modi said that the occasion highlights the importance of "compassion and kindness". The teachings of Lord Buddha "celebrate simplicity both in thought and action", he added.

The Prime Minister addressed the event of the Ashadha Poornima "Dharma Chakra Day" celebration at Rashtrapati Bhawan organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) via virtual event.

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the celebrations on the occasion of Ashadha Poornima. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)