Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the world is respecting India for its development and progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing a press conference, Eknath Shinde said, "Due to the development and progress of the country under our respected Prime Minister our country's economy has come to number five and that is why the name of the country is being illuminated everywhere. The whole world is respecting our country India. It is a matter of pride for us."

He further stated that decisions taken by Prime Minister Modi for the society are in front of the world.

"It is the work of the opposition party to oppose, here in Maharashtra also they oppose good work, Our Prime Minister has taken decisions for the farmers, for the women, for everyone in the society, these decisions are in front of the world. I will tell you that our country got its presidency of G20, which means that our economy is going uphill," he said.

On Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray over the Centre's ordinance issue over the control of services in Delhi, Shinde said," Who will decide this that what is good for the country? 130-140 crore people in the country will decide. People know who has looted the country for so many years, and the progress of the country which happened in the last 8-9 years, never happened in last 70 years."

"The public is very intelligent. I can only say this much with confidence, all the records of the Lok Sabha so far, all these records will be broken in 2024 under the leadership of PM Modi," he added.

Earlier today after meeting with Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal said that Uddhav Thackeray has promised that they will not support the ordinance bill in Rajya Sabha.

"Uddhav Thackeray has promised us that they will support us in the Parliament and if this bill (ordinance) does not pass in the Parliament then in 2024, the Modi government will not be coming back to power," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said.

Days after the Supreme Court gave the Delhi government control over services in Delhi with some exceptions, the Centre brought an ordinance which said that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor will have the final say on the postings and transfer of bureaucrats serving the Delhi government. The ordinance effectively negated the Supreme Court verdict and creates National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA). (ANI)

