Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): Marking World Tourism Day, a Heritage Walk was organised on Saturday in Katra to promote the traditional route leading to the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The walk was flagged off by SDM Katra, Piyush Dhotra, in the presence of the officials, locals residents, and pilgrims.

Also Read | India Lambasts Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA Meet, Says 'Pakistan Can't Hide Terror Sponsorship Behind Rhetoric'.

Participants retraced the historic path that has been followed by devotees for centuries, highlighting its spiritual, cultural, and heritage value.

Speaking on the occasion, the official stressed that the initiative would not only revive awareness about the old route but also encourage sustainable and heritage-based tourism in the region.

Also Read | Kerala Horror: Woman Burns Minor Son’s Buttocks and Legs With Hot Steel Spatula in Kayamkulam After He Defecates in His Pants, Arrested.

Local residents and traders welcomed the event, expressing hope that it would bring renewed attention and boost economic activity in the town.

World Tourism Day was celebrated globally, with various activities organized by tourism offices in India.

Earlier in the day in Mumbai, the Ministry of Tourism, along with local communities, students, and staff from various ministries, participated in a Swachhata Abhiyan (cleanliness drive) at Dadar Beach.

Participants, including Mohammad Farooq, the Regional Director for the Ministry of Tourism, took a pledge to maintain cleanliness, emphasising the importance of personal responsibility in keeping the environment clean.

Students and community members joined the initiative, highlighting the need for continuous efforts throughout the year to promote cleanliness and civic sense. The event underscored the significance of collaboration and individual action in achieving a cleaner environment.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, celebrated World Tourism Day 2025, with a focus on "Tourism and Sustainable Transformation". The event brought together distinguished stakeholders from government, industry, academia, and civil society, reaffirming India's commitment toward fostering cultural exchange, driving economic growth, and advancing sustainable practices in tourism, a Ministry of Tourism release said.

The celebration was graced by Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog as Chief Guest. Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum & Natural Gas, presided over the event, Suman Billa, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, delivered the welcome address.

Reflecting the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) theme, the event highlighted tourism's role in sustainable transformation and its significance in India's journey towards "Viksit Bharat 2047".

The World Tourism Day 2025 celebration reaffirmed India's resolve to make tourism a movement for building a sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future, demonstrating leadership on the world stage while embracing innovation, cross-sectoral synergies, and people-centric development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)