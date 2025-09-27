Mumbai, September 27: A shocking incident has come to light from Kerala, where a woman allegedly burned her son in Alappuzha district. The accused woman, who was arrested on Sunday, reportedly burned her four-and-a-half-year-old son's buttocks and legs with a hot steel spatula at their home in Kayamkulam. The unfortunate incident took place on Monday, September 22. After the incident, cops booked the woman the same day.

According to a report in PTI, the accused woman was booked under various sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for hurting the minor boy. An FIR in connection with the incident was registered at the Kanakakunnu police station. Speaking about the incident, a police officer said that the accused woman got angry at her son for defecating in his pants. Kerala Shocker: 68-Year-Old Tribal Man Dies by Suicide After Receiving Court Notice for 20-Year-Old Bank Loan Default, Sparking Protests.

She hurt him with the hot steel spatula, the officer added. Later, the woman took her son to the hospital, where she claimed that her sonhad sat on a stove, which caused the injuries. However, the woman's in-laws revealed the alleged cruelty by her. Post this, the police registered an FIR against the accused woman.

In a separate incident, 11 students from Kerala were arrested in Karnataka's Mangaluru for possessing 12 kg of cannabis. It is reported that the arrested accused were second-year BBA students who were held on charges of possessing and attempting to sell cannabis in commercial quantities. They were arrested during a police raid on an apartment near Kaprigudde Mosque in Attavar on Thursday evening, September 25. Kerala Shocker: Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide at Husband’s Home in Kasaragod; Investigation Underway.

The police raid led to the recovery of 12.26 kg of cannabis, which was reportedly sourced from Odisha and packed in seven parcels.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

