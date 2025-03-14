Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh witnessed special celebration on the festival of Holi. Dignitaries from 75 countries are at Parmarth Niketan Ashram to celebrate the International Yoga Festival.

Patanjali Founder and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev was among the guests at the celebration and pointed out that the world will move ahead following the path of Yoga and not war.

Baba Ramdev said, "Holi is a festival of victory of good over evil and today is also the birthday of Sadhvi mata Bhagawati. Dignitaries from over 70 countries have arrived here on the occasion of the International Yoga Festival. We conducted dancing yoga, singing yoga and spiritual yoga in the presence of Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan Ashram and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati. The world will move ahead following the path of Yoga and not war. We have prayed that the world gets happiness, peace, prosperity, success and victory following the path of Yoga."

He further said that it is a coincidence that the entire world is getting united like a family through Yoga.

"The dream of 'Whole world is One Family' ( Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) is getting realised at Parmarth Niketan Ashram," he said.

Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati urged the people to break the barrier of discrimination, and hatred and get soaked in the colours of love.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said, "Today is Holi. This is a festival of faith and belief. People of 75 countries celebrated Holi here. Everyone united even though they speak different languages and belong to different colour complexion. There is no barrier. This is Holi. We should before for each other on Holi and for the nation. We should break the walls that create discrimination, remove the hatred, soak ourselves in the colours of love, the colour of love and affection is the most enduring."

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to spread the message of peace throughout the world.

"Today we have seen the message of peace at the International Yoga Festival in the presence of dignitaries from 75 countries," he added.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati called on people to respect each other's religions.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said, "People from nearly 75 countries are present here at the ashram to experience the unique culture of India. Be the best version of yourself. There is no need to change your religion, but at the same time, ensure you respect each other's religion. 'Thoda samay aage piche ho jaye to hone dijiye, khud ko aage piche mat kijiye (Let it be if there's a little delay or difference in time, but don't let yourself fall behind or ahead)." (ANI)

