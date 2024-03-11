Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that India has changed its destiny with the help of technology in recent years, and the world has been witness to the emergence of a new India.

He emphasized the contribution of each citizen's vote in bringing an end to the five-century-long wait with the completion of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Dwarka Expressway Inauguration: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of Expressway Inauguration by PM Narendra Modi on March 11.

Addressing a public gathering in Kasia, the Chief Minister said, "Our India doesn't bow down to anyone today, nor does it deviate from its goals."

On this occasion, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 483 development projects worth RS 2,134 crore in Kushinagar. He further inaugurated the distribution of selection letters to 20,000 farmers of the state for the installation of solar pumps under the PM Kusum Yojana.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of 112 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore on March 11.

Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for farmer welfare centres in 49 development blocks across 25 districts, at a cost of Rs 60 crore.

CM Yogi mentioned that Kushinagar is a district blessed by nature and God. However, it faced the situation of migration due to lack of infrastructure and technology, he added.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government has solved all the issues facing the people of Kushinagar. As a result, the University of Agriculture and Technology is going to be built here today. Additionally, a modern college for the Sugarcane Seed Institute will be constructed in Tamkuhi.

"Through these modern technologies, farmers' income will significantly increase. Today, we bring you a Holi gift ahead of the festival of colours with the establishment of the Agricultural University named after Mahatma Buddha in Padrauna," CM Yogi added.

He also mentioned that having an airport in Kushinagar was something no one had ever thought of. However, an international airport is now operational here. The medical college is going to be inaugurated here very soon. When a good government is elected, it not only brings prosperity but also promotes culture.

The Chief Minister recounted the achievements of various welfare schemes operating in Kushinagar. He mentioned that over 9 lakh Ayushman cards have been distributed in the district. Moreover, Kisan Samman Nidhi has been provided to more than 6 lakh farmers, and PM Awas has been provided to over 70,000 poor people.

He further said that thousands of people of the Musahar and Vantangiya tribes have been given houses under Mukhyamantri Awas. He highlighted the accomplishments of the Divyang Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The double-engine government is providing livelihood opportunities for the youth and also respecting the faith of the people, the Chief Minister said. He asked people if they could imagine the construction of the Ram temple in governments led by the SP, BSP, or Congress.

He emphasised that the voice of the nation today is "fir ek baar, Modi Sarkar" (Once again, Modi government)." He expressed that for development and prosperity, both the grace of Goddess Lakshmi and her presence on a lotus are essential.

On this occasion, state government minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, district in-charge minister Satish Chandra Sharma, MP Vijay Kumar Dubey, Rajya Sabha MP RPN Singh, MLAs Vivekananda Pandey, Mohan Verma, Vinay Prakash Gaur, Surendra Kumar Kushwaha, Asim Kumar Rai, Manish Kumar Jaiswal, Panchanand Pathak, District Panchayat President Savitri Jaiswal, Additional Chief Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, and other dignitaries were present.

CM Yogi inaugurated the following major projects: widening and strengthening of the road from Padrauna to Valmiki Nagar Barrage, Nepal border, a bridge over the small Gandak River at Adharwa Ghat on the Badahara-Lakshmipur-Atharha road, another bridge over the small Gandak River at Madrahcha Ghat on the Rampur-Gonaha-Chhitauni road, a solid waste processing plant with a capacity of 55 TPD, Nini Stadium and Drug Warehouse in Fazilnagar,

CM Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stones for several significant projects, including the New District Jail in Padrauna (prisoner capacity - 1,026), and the strengthening of the 1 to 4 km stretch on the Padrauna-Bansi Ghat Road.

He further laid the foundation stone for the widening and strengthening of the road from Badi Canal Pulia to Jungle Belwa Khirkhia on CC Road, RCC Nala, NH-730, widening and strengthening the remaining part of the Padrauna-Mansachhapar-Balkudiya-Pipra road, widening and strengthening of the Kasya-Ramkola to Gonai-Chhapra link road, Tekuatar-Ragarganj-Mathauli road, Rajaram Mishra Road, BMCIT Road left exit from km 169 km to Zero Saraiya Khurd Bihar Border, Siswa-Khadda Road, Kaptanganj-Jhanga road from K 0 to Km 15.750, Hotimpur-Gobarhi Pich Road from Mansachhapar Road to Surajnagar and Basdila to Doman Chhapra road. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)