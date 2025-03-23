Lahahul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): More than 250 people are going to participate in the fourth edition of the Lahaul Snow Marathon, which kickstarted on Sunday, and raised awareness for the ecological damage which has happened around the Sissu valley of Himachal Pradesh.

The marathon, touted as the "world's highest" will have four categories: 42 kms, 21 kms, 10 kms, and 5 kms.

Also Read | 'Dedicated His Life to Empowering Underprivileged, Building Strong India': PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Ram Manohar Lohia on His 115th Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

"This is the world's highest marathon, and we are organising its fouth edition today. This event will have four categories. First is 42 kilometres, half marathon is 21 kilometres, then 10 and 5 kilometres," the organiser Rajiv Kumar told ANI.

Talking about the aim of the marathon, the organiser underlined how the coverage has helped raise awareness about the ecology.

Also Read | Uber Shifts to Meter-Based Fares in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Starting April 1.

"The main reason for this marathon is to raise awareness of the ecological damage which is happening in Lahaul and Spiti valley and to stop the damage. Then to generate employment and also to encourage tourism, we started this. Sissu valley has greatly benefited from this. Tourists come here a lot, and all the coverage we get also helps," the organiser said.

"We get international participants so internationally, there is news about Lahaul valley, that such a thing is being organised here, plus the snowfall they don't expect, they can see in Lahaul valley. Our one aim is to send a message of conserving ecology," he added.

Speaking of their own initiative of making sure that the marathon is zero-waste and an effort of recycling plastic bottles too, the organiser said, "We have started a plastic recycling campaign with Bisleri too, and it will go on for six months. In the future, we are planning to organise two other marathons here. All the other marathon events organised before have been zero waste; whatever plastic we generate we collect it and recycle it."

The snow marathon is held annually in the Lahaul area in the Lahul and Spiti district. It is open to all people, men, women and juniors, and is organised by experts in mountain adventure sports. Multiple people across the country, including Army personnel have taken the opportunity to run and complete the stretch. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)