Pune, March 23: Uber is set to implement meter-based fares for auto-rickshaws in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad starting April 1, 2025, following a new agreement with auto drivers. The move, which eliminates surge pricing and aligns fares with government-approved rates, marks a significant shift in Uber’s business model.

Under the new arrangement, Uber will no longer take a commission from drivers. Instead, drivers will pay a fixed daily software fee of INR 19 to access Uber’s platform. The company will operate on a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, distancing itself from the traditional aggregator model. This change means that Uber will no longer interfere in transactions between drivers and passengers, and drivers will be responsible for adhering to government regulations. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Resigns From Autonmous Tech Company Aurora’s Board Weeks After Company’s General Counsel Nolan Shenai Stepped Down: Report.

Uber Shifts to Meter-Based Fares in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

Fares displayed on the Uber app will now be indicative, with the final fare determined by the auto-rickshaw meter. This move aims to provide more transparency and stability, eliminating fluctuating fares caused by surge pricing during peak hours or adverse weather conditions. ‘Dispute Over 95 Paise’: Journalist, Uber Cab Driver Argue Over 95 Paise Fare in Noida; Videos Go Viral.

The revised agreement, signed on February 18, 2025, also means Uber will no longer have an employer-employee relationship with drivers, and labour and consumer protection laws will no longer apply in this context. To ensure passengers are aware of the change, many drivers plan to display copies of the agreement in their rickshaws. This shift promises a fairer, more transparent fare system for both drivers and passengers.

