New Delhi, March 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to socialist thinker Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his 115th birth anniversary. In his post on X, PM Modi said Lohia was a strong pillar of the politics of India and dedicated his life to empowering the underprivileged.

"Remembering Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. A visionary leader, fierce freedom fighter and an icon of social justice, he dedicated his life to empowering the underprivileged and building a strong India," PM Modi said in the post. He also shared a video clip highlighting Lohia's role in the Independence movement. Shaheed Diwas 2025: Grateful Nation Pays Tribute to Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on Their Death Anniversary, Says PM Narendra Modi on Martyrs’ Day (Watch Video).

Remembering Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. A visionary leader, fierce freedom fighter and an icon of social justice, he dedicated his life to empowering the underprivileged and building a strong India. pic.twitter.com/zyvsuaKmRv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2025

PM Modi said that Lohia was a great thinker from the previous century but his thoughts continue to have a great influence in today’s India’s politics. "In 1942 when the Quit India movement was launched he took the reins in his hands. He often observed Satyagraha inside jails while fighting for the freedom of the country...And thus became the source of inspiration for the youths of the period," PM Modi said in the video clip. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Homage To India's First Prime Minister, Priyanka Gandhi Pays Tribute at 'Shanti Van'.

The BJP Chief, Jagat Prakash Nadda also paid tributes to Lohi. In his post on X, he wrote, "I pay my heartfelt tributes to the great freedom fighter, founder of Sapt Kranti, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia ji on his birth anniversary. Along with setting high standards of purity and transparency in Indian politics, revered Lohia ji has paved the way for nation-building through his nationalist thinking and work of social empowerment. The work done by him toward the upliftment of the exploited and deprived class and social justice will always inspire all of us."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while paying his tributes said his thoughts based on women's education, social equality and political purity are inspiring for everyone.

"Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia ji was one of those great personalities in the political and social history of India, who remained dedicated to his principles and values of patriotism throughout his life. Lohia ji's thoughts based on women's education, social equality and political purity are inspiring for everyone. I pay my homage to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia ji on his birth anniversary".

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia was born on this day in 1910 in Akbarpur in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district and died on October 12, 1967. After playing a major role in the Independence movement, Lohai remained a strong pillar of the politics of Independent India. He is remembered for his strong socialist views. He was a member of the Praja Socialist Party and the Samyukta Socialist Party. In 1962, Lohia contested against former PM Jawaharlal Nehru from Phulpur, but lost the election. In 1963, he won the by-election and became a member of Lok Sabha from Farukkhabad. Later in 1967, he won the election from the Kannauj constituency.

