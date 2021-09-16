Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): A wrestler succumbed to injuries in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad after an unauthorized wrestling match.

A case has been registered in this matter.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar said, "A wrestler sustained an injury (in the neck) during an unauthorized wrestling match on September 2 in Moradabad. Later, the wrestler died and his last rites were performed without informing the police. On his family's complaint, an FIR was lodged under Section 34A of IPC."

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

