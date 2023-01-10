Mangaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Eminent writer Dr Saara Aboobakker passed away at a hospital here on Tuesday, family sources said.

She was 87. She leaves behind her four sons.

Saara, who hailed from Kasaragod in Kerala, shifted to Mangaluru after her wedding. Her first novel "Chandragiriya Theeradalli" was widely acclaimed. She had authored many other works and was a recipient of several awards.

