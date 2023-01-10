Kanpur, January 10: A shocking incident has come to the fore from Orai where a man allegedly killed his sister-in-law after a failed rape bid and then burned the dead body to hide the crime in Kurchauli village. The accused is currently absconding and a manhunt to nab him has been launched by the cops.

The deceased was identified as Pooja, a 35-year-old woman from Kurchauli village. According to the report by the Daily Pioneer, a half-burnt body of a woman was found in the field in Kurchauli village under Nadigaon police station on Sunday evening. The locals informed the police about the body after which the police reached the spot. During investigations, the locals told police that they had seen the woman's brother-in-law Neetu Sharma running away from the crime scene. Punjab Shocker: Youth Attempts Rape Bid on Co-Worker’s Minor Daughter in Mohali, Arrested.

The deceased's daughters also said that they saw the accused forcing himself on their mother, and when she protested, he attacked her with an axe. Following this, the woman's husband, Satish Sharma, lodged a formal complaint with the police after which a case of murder was registered. Bihar Shocker: Patna High Court Advocate Attempts Rape Bid on Intern Inside Office, Arrested.

In a similar incident, a man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 7-year-old girl after a failed rape attempt in Faridabad, police said. The accused, identified as Ravinder alias Raja (21), lived in the same area as the victim, they said. The minor girl went missing after she left for school on Tuesday morning, police said. On December 28, an FIR was registered under section 363 (abduction) of the IPC at Surjkund police station, they said.

