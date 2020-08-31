Lucknow, Aug 31 (PTI) Written arguments were filed in the special CBI court here on Monday on behalf of all 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case trial, including former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, BJP leader Uma Bharati, and VHP leaders Champat Rai, Sadhvi Rithambara and Vinay Katiyar.

Special judge S K Yadav directed the defence lawyers to make oral submissions by Tuesday or their chance would cease.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Funeral: Former President to be Cremated With Full State Honours in Delhi Tomorrow, Flag at Parliament Lowered to Half Mast.

The court had earlier expressed concern that the defence lawyers did not file the written arguments despite time being given to them.

Also Read | Mission Begin Again: Maharashtra Govt Extends Lockdown Till September 30; Hotel, Lodges Allowed to Operate With 100% Capacity, No Clarity on Resumption of Local Trains.

There are 32 accused in the case. The court has to deal with the evidence provided by 351 CBI witnesses and about 600 exhibits, which is bound to take considerable time.

The Supreme Court earlier set September 30 as the deadline for the special court to conclude the trial and pronounce the verdict.

The trial, at the stage of arguments, is on the verge of conclusion.

Prosecuting agency CBI has already filed 400 pages of written arguments which the defense counsels rebutted on Monday by filing their own written arguments.

Once the arguments stage is over, the court would deliver the judgement in the case that involves voluminous documents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)