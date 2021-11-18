Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (PTI) Over 1.04 lakh women self-help groups (WSHGs) under Mission Shakti in Odisha have generated an income of Rs 296 crore by undertaking business worth Rs 1,198 crore during the 2020-21 fiscal, officials said.

This came to the fore when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday reviewed 20 departments on their progress in provisioning government business to WSHGs under Mission Shakti.

The state Cabinet in its first meeting on May 29, 2019, had approved a proposal on the provisioning of government services and procurement worth Rs 5,000 crore in five years through Mission Shakti SHGs.

“Mission Shakti has achieved impressive progress in providing business worth of Rs.1198 cr to 1,04,712 SHGs generating income of Rs 296 cr during 2020-21 in convergence with different government departments,” an official statement said.

Noting that Mission Shakti has been a movement transforming the lives of 70 lakh women organised into six lakh Self Help Groups across Odisha, Patnaik said the creation of a separate department of Mission Shakti in March 2021 has been a historic step towards strengthening the SHG initiatives already undertaken by different departments and agencies and bringing it all under one platform providing greater focus and synergy, he said.

