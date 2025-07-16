Agartala, Jul 16 (PTI) Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 crore were seized and two persons arrested in separate incidents in Tripura on Wednesday, officials said.

Assam Rifles, in association with the state police, intercepted a truck at Khayerpur in West Tripura district and during the search, found 3 lakh Yaba tablets from the vehicle, an official of the paramilitary force said, adding the driver fled from the spot.

The seized contraband was estimated to be worth around Rs 30 crore in the international market, he said, adding that the narcotic items have been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for further investigation.

In another incident, police, during a routine check at Mugiakami in Khowai district, searched an auto-rickshaw on suspicion.

"During the search, 1 lakh yaba tablets were seized from the auto-rickshaw. The estimated value of the contraband items is around Rs 10 crore," Teliamura Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Panna Lal Sen told reporters.

Two persons, including the auto-rickshaw driver, were arrested, he said.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway to determine the source of the Yaba tablets.

Yaba, meaning 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine.

