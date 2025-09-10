New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): The Yamuna River continued to flow close to the danger mark in the early hours of Wednesday, raising concerns among residents and authorities.

Visuals from the Old Yamuna Bridge showed the current water level just below the 90-metre mark on the gauge, nearing the red warning line, which likely indicates the danger level.

Also Read | 'Unlocking Limitless Potential of India-US Ties': PM Narendra Modi Responds to Donald Trump's Call for Renewed Trade Talks.

Meanwhile, floodwater from the Yamuna River has gradually begun to recede from the impacted areas in Delhi. Drone visuals from the Mayur Vihar area, shot at 6:55 am on Wednesday, showed signs of improvement.

In Agra, the water level of the Yamuna River around the Taj Mahal area rose significantly on Tuesday following heavy rainfall in the region. Fresh visuals from near the monument showed a visibly increased water level.

Also Read | Viral 3D Figurine Trend: How To Create 3D Models Free With Nano Banana Aka Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image.

Several states across India are currently facing floods or flood-like conditions, with continuous downpours leading to waterlogging and rising river levels in multiple regions.

In Mathura, Municipal Councillors distributed food items to flood-affected residents as part of relief efforts.

Earlier, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi dropped below the danger mark in the early hours of Monday, bringing relief after several days of flooding concerns.

Visuals from the Old Yamuna Bridge showed the river flowing below 205.30 meters.

The danger mark for the Yamuna in the city is 205.33 metres, while the warning level is 204.5 metres. Evacuations are generally initiated when the level reaches 206 metres.

With the level now receding, officials said the situation in the capital is gradually improving, though low-lying areas remain under watch.

The river was flowing above the danger mark last week, following heavy rainfall, leading to inundation in areas such as Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, Vasudev Ghat and nearby residential colonies.

Pumps were deployed to clear floodwater, and residents of low-lying localities were shifted to relief camps near Mayur Vihar Phase-I as a precaution.

On Friday, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma urged people not to create unnecessary panic among citizens as he visited the Civil Lines area of Delhi amid the heavy rainfall in the national capital over the past few days.

"There is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area. The service road adjoining the ring road is 8 to 10 feet below the road level, and rainwater is being pumped out. It is not right to say that Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna River," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)