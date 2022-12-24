Yamunanagar, Dec 24 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday expelled three of its members for supporting the BJP candidate in the Yamunanagar Zila Parishad chairman elections.

In a statement, the BSP said Sushila Rani, Agni Vijay Singh and Suman Rani went against their party and voted in favour of the BJP candidate for the post of chairman of the Yamunanagar Zila Parishad.

Sushila Rani, Agni Vijay Singh and Suman Rani were elected as members from wards 11, 13 and 16, respectively, of the Yamunanagar Zila Parishad in the October 30 polls.

