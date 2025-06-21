India News | Yoga Brings Balance, Helps Deal with Stress: Delhi Haj Committee Chief

New Delhi [India],June 21 (ANI): Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan on Saturday joined 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in the national capital and said the anincient Indian practice helps in mental and physical well-being.

She lauded efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in popularising yoga all over the world.

"Due to Prime Minister Modi's efforts, the United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day. Yoga brings balance and helps remove stress. It provides wholistic view for health," Kausar Jahan told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the main national event on the 11th International Yoga Day from Visakhapatnam.

He extended warm greetings to people across India and the world on International Yoga Day, highlighting that this year marks the 11th occasion when the world has come together on June 21 to practice yoga collectively.

He remarked that the essence of yoga is "to unite", and it is heartening to see how yoga has united the world.

Reflecting on the journey of Yoga over the past decade, PM Modi recalled the moment when India proposed the idea of International Yoga Day at the United Nations. He noted that 175 countries supported the proposal, a rare instance of such wide global unity. He emphasised that the support was not merely for a proposal but represented a collective effort by the world for the greater good of humanity. "Eleven years on, yoga has become an integral part of the lifestyle of millions across the globe", he added.

Meanwhile, 2121 participants held the cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds while performing yoga in Gujarat's Vadnagar on Saturday and created a Guinness World Record.

According to Richard Stunning, official adjudicator at Guinness World Records, a recordfor the most people performing the cobra pose in yoga began on Saturday.

"The Guinness World Records title that starts today is the most people performing the cobra pose in yoga, simultaneously. We set a guideline that everyone had to do it for at least a minute each, and we set a minimum target of 250 participants. Today, they did it for more than a minute, they did it for two minutes and nine seconds, and the total was 2185. We had to discount 64 participants. So the confirmed title is 2121 participants. Given we set a minimum of 250, this is smashing the Guinness World Record. Congratulations to everyone involved, and it's a fantastic achievement", Richard Stunning told ANI. (ANI)

