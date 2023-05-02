Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday highlighted the importance of Yoga in mental and physical wellness and asserted that the modern generation should adopt the practice.

Mishra was addressing the Yoga Mahotsav - 2023, organised here by the Union Ayush Ministry to mark 50 days to the International Day of Yoga.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode a ‘Huge Success’: Over 11 Lakh People Posted Photos While Listening to PM Narendra Modi’s Radio Programme.

The Rajasthan governor said the modern generation can achieve many important things if it joins the Yogic routine.

He said, "In such a time when the mind wanders in the blind race of materialism, Yoga is very important for mental peace.

Also Read | Italy Slashes Anti-poverty Subsidies.

"If time is spared for Yoga, the complexities of life can be simplified. Therefore, it is necessary to connect the youth with it. For this, it is necessary to create awareness."

Mishra added that Yoga exercises such as 'Bhastrika', 'Kapalbhati', 'Anulom Vilom' and 'Bhramari', among others, can be practised with little effort and can make both the body and mind healthy.

Along with Yoga, meditation can help overcome the most difficult mental complexities, the governor further said.

Referring to a study, Mishra added that 20 minutes of meditation is equivalent to four hours of sleep.

"Yoga is the biggest medium of self-development," he added.

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Yoga is important for the wellness of the body, mind and soul.

Last year, 23 crore people worldwide practised yoga on the International Day of Yoga on June 21 and the target this year is to double this number.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Yoga is important to make life balanced.

"Yoga should not be part of the routine just for one day, it should be practised daily to make our lives balanced," he said.

Following the addresses by the dignitaries, the people performed Yoga exercises, according to the common protocol.

Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, MPs Ramcharan Bohra, Diya Kumari, Manoj Rajoria, Bhagirath Chaudhary, Jaipur Mayor Somya Gurjar and other dignitaries were present at the programme organised at Bhawani Niketan Shiksha Samiti ground.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)